The Northern Gila County Historical Society hosts a celebration for National Day of the Cowboy Saturday, July 23 at its Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park.
“We celebrate the pioneering men and women known as cowboys who helped to settle America’s frontiers. The cowboy tradition embodies honesty, integrity, courage, and determination, as stewards of the land and its creatures,” said Frank Tresnak, a member of the society.
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current. Activities are planned for the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Numerous activities are planned for the celebration, including:
• Free admissions to tour the Rim Country Museum and the Zane Grey Cabin replica.
• Re-enactments of events involving Arizona Charlie Meadows and historic “Payson Dew” — the legendary moonshine. Performers are from Rim Country Re-enactors (formerly the Oxbow Outfit/Payson Petticoats).
• Traditional cowboy music performed live by the local artists Cinnamon Twist.
• Storytelling for the kids — hear about cowboys in Miss Julia’s classroom exhibit in the museum.
• Meet and chat with a professional bull-riding rodeo cowboy at the rodeo exhibit in the museum.
• Check out a real chuckwagon from the late 1800s and see how food was dispensed, featuring Wind River Outfitters of AZ/Roger Mills.
• Take photos/selfies in front of an Old West street scene.
• Kids can try their hand at roping the steer replica “Clarabelle.”
• Learn why a cowboy wears each piece of attire and the function it serves.
• Check out a special selection of cowboy-related books and souvenirs that will be on sale in the gift shop.
• A variety of snack items and water is for sale on the gift shop porch.
The schedule of activities is posted on the museum website (rimcountrymuseum.org) and Rim Country Museum Facebook page. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a bit of the cowboy legacy.
