Calling all actors, magicians, jugglers and anyone who wants to star in a November variety show at the Payson Public Library.
If you’re inspired to show the world your talent and follow your dream, show up at Payson Public Library at 4 p.m. this Thursday and get in the act.
Or any Thursday.
If you can write a script and perform it, doing anything from acting to singing to, well, juggling, you’re in the show, according to Payson Drama Club Director David Grasse.
“Basically, I’m approving almost everything at this point because it is fun, it is a variety show,” Grasse said. “We’re looking for almost anything. I’ll take magicians, I’ll take jugglers, I’ll take acrobats, anything.
“If somebody wants to come in and audition with some idea they have, just show up. They’ll have to give me a script, costuming (ideas), that sort of thing.”
Grasse, a Payson library assistant director/research librarian, historian and author, hopes to build a core group of actors who’ll regularly stage new productions.
And they’ll start in the library, which can now seat an audience of 160 people thanks to the recent addition to the building, shining a spotlight on several Rim Country performers ranging from experienced thespians to young beginners.
He and two or three others in the Drama Club come from reenactment groups like The Troupe, that performed regularly at the Oxbow Saloon before COVID-19 precautions led to the end of their performances. Many are new to acting.
“We don’t really have a place to play anymore, so we thought, why don’t we just use the library since we have this huge meeting room,” said Grasse, a librarian.
They’ll be busy working on new ideas, new techniques and new costumes, including ones you make or alter by picking up items at a value store or thrift shop.
“And don’t be afraid of using paper clips,” said stage manager Crystal Ringer about making garments fit.
Ringer talked to the group on July 14 ahead of the workshop portion of the weekly get-togethers, with her three kids also there, including the show’s very own strongman.
“He did a lot of research and it’s very impressive,” Grasse said of the young man’s take on the role of strongman.
The strongman’s mom showed slides of examples of the Edwardian and Victorian eras clothing because that’s the theme for the show set for four months from now. The key is finding others willing to devote time to being part of an entertaining night for area residents and visitors.
Club members welcome anyone dedicated to the project to join in their weekly meetings.
“When I was running The Troupe, I found that getting people to come in was very, very difficult,” Grasse said. “So I decided for the first show we would do kind of a throwback to the Vaudeville music hall shows of the early 1900s.”
That way, nobody has too big a role in the very first production and Grasse can find out which people are dedicated to the project. So, it’ll be a show featuring a wide variety of performances as he looks to form a group of core performers who’ll tackle more in-depth roles in the future.
“Hopefully, we can put together a group and see if there’s enough interest in Payson and see if can go forward with the acting troupe,” Grasse said.
He envisions taking the variety show on the road.
“If we find it successful, we’ll see if we can continue and maybe perform in towns like Globe, Miami and Holbrook.”
You won’t have trouble picking Grasse out if you visit the library, even if he’s not sitting behind the counter. He’s the one dressed like he just stepped out of the late 1800s.
“I pretty much always look like this,” he said. “I also write western history, so people kind of have this expectation that I’m going to look like what I write about.”
He’s been involved in reenactment groups and did stunts in Tucson. He also performed in a reenactment group in Tombstone. But he wanted something more fulfilling.
“I’ve been watching reenactment groups forever, and most of them come out, they yell at each other for about three minutes and they pull their guns and they shoot each other and really it’s boring,” Grasse said.
“So I was like, I want to put a little more drama in this, I want to get a script, I want to have background. We don’t even need to pull our guns. We can do something without guns.”
Now, he’s hoping to assemble a new group of actors.
The first production involves club members writing and performing their own skits, with Grasse the master of ceremonies and Kristin Crowley also involved in multiple acts.
David Holmes and Kenny Durkin are also core members of The Troupe and, like Crowley, were involved with the earlier groups.
“Kristin was the one who kept bugging me,” Grasse said. “She’d say, ‘Can I do some more of this? I miss doing it.’
“As soon as COVID started to alleviate a little bit, Kristin’s like, ‘We need to get back on the stage.’ So I said, ‘OK, not a problem.’”
They’ll work on their individual performances over the next several months.
Then take the stage for opening night.
And who knows, maybe you’ll be the talk of the night.
You and your amazing juggling.
