Given the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona and the uncertainty of a timeline for treatments or vaccines, the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country members says they are erring on the side of caution and canceling the 2020 Rodeo Parade in August. “We look forward to helping our community celebrate again in 2021,” said Chris Walsh, president, Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country.
The parade has been a big part of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in Payson for many years with participation from around the state.
The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee still plans to hold the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Thursday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 22.
