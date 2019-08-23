The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show traditionally draws the largest group of participants. So making sure everyone gets their shot at the ribbons, the show takes place before the fair. The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show competition is this Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at Patterson Training, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley.
Contests Saturday focus on Dressage, English Riding and Jumping, starting at 9 a.m. for Dressage in Arena 1 and the balance of the competition beginning at 11 a.m. in Arena 2.
Sunday contests focus on Western Riding and Obstacle Challenge, starting at 9 a.m. in Arena 2.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Arena 1 – Dressage Competition, contestants ride a test of their choice
Arena 2 (Main Arena) – leadline equitation; leadline pleasure (walk/trot); showmanship (in hand); huntseat equitation (walk/trot); hunter under saddle (walk/trot); huntseat equitation (walk/trot/canter); hunter under saddle (walk/trot/canter); trot poles equitation; trot poles hunters; crossrails equitation (1-foot, 6-inch); crossrails hunters (1-foot, 6-inches); 2-foot, 2-foot 3-inch equitation; 2-foot, 2-foot 3-inch hunters.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Arena 2 (Main Arena) – leadline equitation; leadline pleasure (walk/jog); showmanship (in hand); ponies; western horsemanship (walk/jog); western pleasure (walk/jog); western horsemanship (walk/jog/lope); western pleasure (walk/jog/lope); ranch; obstacle challenge.
For details, go to https://paysonridinglessons.com/ngcf-horse-show or contact show secretary Judy Mackenzie, 303-358-6118 or email judymmackenzie@gmail.com.
Registration takes place the day of the competition.
Overnight boarding available at $10 per night. Bring your own feed, water and food buckets. To reserve boarding, contact Mackenzie.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!