The long-running Northern Gila County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 10 and continues through Saturday, Sept. 12, with a couple of special events planned Sunday, Sept. 13.
The business of checking in, setting up and judging takes place Wednesday, Sept. 9 and most of the day, Thursday, Sept. 10. Then the fair opens at the Payson Event Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, with free admission and parking for community preview night.
The evening’s schedule
• Opening ceremony — Hailing Our Heroes — main arena of Payson Event Center, 5:30 p.m.
• Talent show, entertainment tent, 6 p.m. — Up to 12 acts will take part, with first and second place winners receiving cash awards.
• Alpaca exhibit, petting zoo, tractor display, Hickman’s Farms, explore fly-fishing and livestock tent open to public.
• Carnival — by Midway West Amusements, presale passes are available online at ngcfair.com/all-access-fair–pass/
The remaining days of the fair, the event center is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12, and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13. The livestock and special features take place at the Payson Event Center.
The other exhibits are at the Tonto Apache Gym, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12.
Admission is $1 per day for everyone 3 and older, with those 2 and under free. Parking is $5 per day.
Friday, Sept. 11
• Event center gates open, 8 a.m. — Family Day free admission, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Western Horse Show, Western riding and obstacle challenge, main arena, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Exhibits at Tonto Apache Gym open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Large stock at livestock tent opens to public, 10 a.m.
• Livestock show in livestock tent, 10 a.m., includes open livestock, goats, sheep, steers, swine.
• Carnival — by Midway West Amusements.
• Live music in entertainment tent with FOG, Incidental Bluegrass, Six Gal ’n Hat, Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association.
• Epic Magic Shows in entertainment tent, four shows with John Fitzsimmons.
• Dan Meyer Sword Swallower in entertainment tent, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Gymkhana Horse Show, open to all horse types and ages, main arena, 5 p.m.
• Alpaca Exhibit, petting zoo, tractor display, Hickman’s Farms and explore fly-fishing.
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Event center gates open, 8 a.m.
• Livestock tent open to public.
• Small Stock Show in livestock tent, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
• Free mammograms at Tonto Apache Gym, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• English Horse Show, dressage and English riding, main arena, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Exhibits at Tonto Apache Gym, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Jr. Livestock Show, for 4-H and FFA members, at livestock tent, 1 p.m.
• Carnival — by Midway West Amusements.
• Alpaca Exhibit, petting zoo, tractor display, Hickman’s Farms and explore fly-fishing.
• Live Music in Entertainment Tent with FOG, Incidental Bluegrass, Six Gal ’n Hat, Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association.
• Round Robin livestock competition, 3 p.m.
• Livestock Auction in livestock tent, registration opens at 3 p.m., auction at 4 p.m.
• Dan Meyer Sword Swallower in entertainment tent, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot in main arena, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
• Round Robin in Livestock Tent, 9 a.m.
• U.S. Mounted shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot in Main Arena, 9 a.m.
About the Mounted Shooting event
The Northern Gila County Fair presents the U.S. Mounted Shooting State Finals 4D Jackpot in the main arena.
There are two programs, one at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 and the second at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 13. Sign-in Saturday is at 4 p.m.
Saturday features three stages, while there will be two stages Sunday.
A High Point Buckle will be awarded to all first place division winners for the season. The event in Payson has a $150 entry fee with a 60% payback and $500 in added money to the main match, $500 Showdown. In the Showdown, first and second place finishers from the Main Match qualify for the $500 Showdown; however, contestants must enter both days to be eligible.
There is a $20 optional clean shooter with 100% payback. Sign up and become a member at usms2020.com or contact the Tonto Basin Wild Bunch by calling Ali Cooper at 928-595-1182.
