The Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, including the Arizona State Fiddle Competition, is Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 with a concert by The Bee Eaters, featuring the Arizona Wildflowers.
The Bee Eaters are brother-sister duo Tristan and Tashina Clarridge (Crooked Still, Darol Anger, Grand National Fiddle Championships), joined by hammer dulcimer wizard Simon Chrisman. Together, they weave a tapestry of sound all their own, drawing on roots in bluegrass, Celtic, jazz, Baroque, and old-time folk music traditions.
While today’s new breed often produces an amalgamation of sounds and styles based on a distant view, The Bee Eaters were raised embedded in these musical traditions; raised to mold, meld, shape them and carry them forward, leaving their own indelible marks. With Tashina’s delicate fiddle and Tristan’s grounding cello wrapped around Simon’s ethereal dulcimer, they have created a never-before-heard sound in American music. They are three instrumental voices, united in their musical exploration.
The Arizona Wildflowers are a trio of sisters who love to sing and play bluegrass, gospel and old time music. Ranelle, 12, is on mandolin and sings melody. Brie, 11, plays rhythm guitar and sings low harmony. Aspen, 10, is the group’s fiddler and sings high harmony.
The girls are all state and national fiddle champions and play at bluegrass festivals around the nation.
Each won in their division last year: Ranelle Dietrich, junior division champion; Brie Dietrich, junior-junior division champion; and Aspen Dietrich, small fry division champion. The trio also won the 2020 Band Competition and Ranelle was the 2020 Hot Bow winner.
The Arizona Fiddle State Championship begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Vendors will be on site.
Enjoy the musical offerings of Arizona’s most talented fiddlers — from the youngest (small fry) to the eldest (senior). Bring the family and some chairs to Green Valley Park for a truly enjoyable day full of music and sunshine.
Awards will be given to the age division winners.
The fiddle festivities continue at 5 p.m. with opening announcements, age division winner recognition and competitions in the following categories: Trick, Twin, Hot Bow and Band.
Sunday, Sept. 27 kicks off at 9 a.m. with a gospel program by The Arizona Wildflowers featuring The Bee Eaters. Following the gospel program is the Grand Championship, Rounds 1 and 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
