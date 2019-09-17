Arizona musicians of all ages have gathered in Payson for nearly 50 years on a late September weekend to celebrate music and delight spectators with their talent. Once again Payson presents the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are available for individual events or for the full weekend.
Festivities open Friday, Sept. 27 with a performance by Special Consensus with guest group Cisco and the Racecars. The show takes place at the Payson High School Auditorium and admission is $15 per person, children 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. Special Consensus offers spotless vocals and instrumentation as shiny as a newly minted penny. Music like this group’s is the reason people come to love bluegrass.
The six-member group Cisco and the Racecars opens the show with super vocals and harmonies.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance.
The big fiddle contest, band competition and family fun takes place Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Payson Event Center. Admission is $10 per person with free admission for children 5 and under. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.
Every year, Saturday at the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration is full of exciting things to do and hear. New this year will be a fun area for kids and families to enjoy bounce houses, vendors, and great music.
Saturday events
• Arizona Fiddle State Championships
All divisions of fiddlers will compete to advance to Sunday’s final championship rounds.
• Band Competition
Bands from all over the state come to compete, so they bring their “A” game for audiences to enjoy.
• Hot Bow Competition
The best of the best fiddlers compete in this lightning-fast round sure to delight any audience.
The day includes a Dinner Concert with The Arizona Wildflowers beginning at 5 p.m.
The Arizona Wildflowers capture listeners with their phenomenal talent.
Admission is a separate ticket costing $10 per person and buys not only an entertaining concert, but a meal featuring a smoked pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit and dessert.
Following dinner at 6:30 p.m. guests enjoy Historic Storytelling featuring historic western stories.
The fun continues with a fiddlers workshop beginning at 6:45 p.m. and located in the practice area. Vi Wickham, one of the event’s esteemed judges, hosts the first-ever fiddlers workshop. Registration is $25 per person; those interested must pay on-site, day-of only.
The day concludes a campfire jam session at 8 p.m. in the practice area. It’s just what it sounds like: a warm and inviting fire with talented musicians and a giddy audience gathered ’round. Bring an acoustic stringed instrument of choice, and join in. The public is welcome and encouraged to participate. This event is free of admission and does not require a wristband.
Gospel Program and State Championship Final Rounds
Sunday events
Come out to the Payson Event Center for another day of fun and festivities. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted at no charge.
Bounce houses, vendors, and family fun are available.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m., event begins at 9 a.m.
• Gospel Program
Cisco and the Racecars, the Friday night concert openers, offer Sunday morning’s gospel program. Sing along to classic gospels and hymns.
• Arizona Fiddle State Championship Final Rounds
Beginning at 11 a.m., the top fiddle performers from Saturday take the stage and compete for the title of Arizona State Fiddle Champion in each division. This is some of the best music around so don’t miss it.
For more information about the 2019 Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration, call 928-472-5110.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!