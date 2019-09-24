You know the love of music runs deep in a family’s roots when they are willing to pull those roots up and move from metropolitan Fountain Hills to little Payson — all because of the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration. But that’s exactly why the Wilson family, now known as the Six Gal ’n Hat band, ended up under the Rim two years ago.
As the family tells it, they stopped at the Rim Country Museum on their way home from a golf tournament and a docent mentioned the upcoming fiddle contest.
The family’s eldest daughter, Caitlin, a longtime classical violinist, who had played with several different orchestras, spent the ensuing weeks learning 12 fiddle tunes in preparation for the contest.
The big weekend came and Rim Country was enjoying a welcome cold snap. Coming from 22 years of heat in the Valley, it seemed unbelievable that just 50 minutes from the family’s home in Fountain Hills it could be so much cooler.
Pine trees, breezes, young and old musicians braving the stage and hours of great music made it all too good to be true.
They found the perfect home in Payson nine months later.
With inspiration from the previous year’s contest, the family entered the “fiddle-in band competition.” They came away with second place and an award for best local band.
They had only “formally” decided to become a band in 2018 and in fact before the Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration that year, they had never before performed in public together.
“We always sang harmony together at home, and sometimes it would drift out an open window and a neighbor would knock on the door and ask what was going on,” they explain on their Facebook page.
Soon after the 2018 fiddle festival, Dennis Dueker, of Dueker Ranch horse therapy, asked them to perform during intermission at the John Denver tribute concert he hosted. Until then the band had been going by the name “Little Women,” but the youngest child and only boy in the family decided to join in, playing mandolin and singing. The audience was asked for suggestions for a more fitting band name. An older woman confidently proclaimed “Six Gal ’n Hat!” a reference to the six “gals” and the only male member with his trademark “hat.”
The name stuck and the family band hit the ground running — at face and rock painting events, schools and care centers, and of course, performing regularly around town.
They bring a variety of talents to the stage: mom Shelly, lead vocals and percussion; Eliza, harmony vocals and harmonica; Emily, harmony vocals and back up fiddle; Caitlin, fiddle; Audrey, rhythm guitar; Faith, cello and banjo; and Michael, mandolin and vocals.
The 2019 Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration is Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29. Six Gal ’n Hat is entering this year’s band competition and want to encourage others to enter or just enjoy this unique event. There will be many high caliber musicians competing and performing throughout the weekend — though people of any age or skill can enter. Rhythm guitarists will be on hand to accompany players who perform sets of a breakdown, waltz, and tune of choice. Band entries must have a minimum of three members and one must be a fiddler. Additionally, musicians can join in evening jam sessions and take advantage of a rare opportunity to learn from accomplished fiddler, Vi Wickam, who is offering a workshop on improvisation.
The event also features Old West storytelling, food, vendors, bounce houses and a Saturday evening pulled pork dinner. A full weekend pass of $30 includes the Friday night concert at the Payson High School Auditorium; all event center programs Saturday, including dinner; and Sunday’s gospel music and final round competitions. Admission is free for children 5 and under.
Dry camping is available at Payson Event Center. Guests can also purchase single day admission. For details, online registration, and tickets go to paysonrimcountry.com/fiddle.
Large spectator tents provide adequate shade and seating, but they advise bringing lawn chairs, water bottles and umbrellas to make this outdoor event more pleasant.
According to the Wilsons, “Friends and participants of the fiddle contest are eager to have a venue change to Green Valley Park in time for next year’s 50th anniversary. The cool grass, shade trees, permanent bandstand, restrooms, ramadas and playground provide an idyllic atmosphere.”
Another dream the family has for next year’s event is to invite recording and concert artist Alison Krauss, a contest fiddler in her youth, to attend.”
Schedule
Friday events
• Special Consensus with guest group Cisco and the Racecars. The show takes place at the Payson High School Auditorium and admission is $15 per person, children 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performance.
Saturday events
Admission is $10 per person with free admission for children 5 and under. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.
• Arizona Fiddle State Championships
All divisions of fiddlers will compete to advance to Sunday’s final championship rounds.
• Band Competition
Bands from all over the state come to compete, so they bring their “A” game for audiences to enjoy.
• Hot Bow Competition
The best of the best fiddlers compete in this lightning-fast round sure to delight any audience.
The day includes a dinner concert with The Arizona Wildflowers beginning at 5 p.m.
Admission to the dinner is a separate ticket costing $10 per person and buys not only an entertaining concert, but a meal featuring a smoked pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit and dessert.
Following dinner at 6:30 p.m. guests enjoy historic storytelling featuring historic western stories.
The fun continues with a fiddlers workshop beginning at 6:45 p.m. and located in the practice area. Vi Wickam hosts the first-ever fiddlers workshop. Registration is $25 per person; those interested must pay on-site, day-of only.
The day concludes with a campfire jam session at 8 p.m. in the practice area.
Sunday events
Come out to the Payson Event Center for another day of fun and festivities. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted at no charge.
Bounce houses, vendors, and family fun are available.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m., event begins at 9 a.m.
• Gospel Program
Cisco and the Racecars offer Sunday morning’s gospel program. Sing along to classic gospels and hymns.
• Arizona Fiddle State Championship Final Rounds
Beginning at 11 a.m., the top fiddle performers from Saturday take the stage and compete for the title of Arizona State Fiddle Champion in each division. This is some of the best music around so don’t miss it.
For more information about the 2019 Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration, call 928-472-5110.
