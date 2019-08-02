What to think of a semi comic film by noted movie extraordinaire Quintin Tarantino that has at it’s center the Sharon Tate murders? Best not to think on it too long and simply relish the superb acting. Relax and enjoy it, in other words.
Tarantino wrote and directed this one. He made a fantasy version of the famous murders, not the real story at all. Good for him I say. I prefer his version to the actual and horrible murders.
The master of blood drenched tales has Oscars for “Django Unchained” and for the now eternal “Pulp Fiction.” He has a way with extreme violence, which he restrains here save for a climatic fight.
Both of his leading men, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, have Oscars and Tarantino gets the best out of them. They play long time friends with DiCaprio a TV western star and Pitt his stunt double. The film finds them at the end of that road with no clear career path in sight. The TV star also has a serious problem with booze, which even in Hollywood makes for problems. This might be the best role that Pitt has had in his career. He plays the not quite over the hill stunt man with a casual and comfortable grit. He seems like an old and well broken in recliner, not yet ready for the trash heap, but far from new. DiCaprio has a scene where he, the actor, plays an actor in a scene that is so good that an 8-year-old actress recognizes it and praises it. She is not at all wrong.
And so it goes, from one example of film making brilliance to another. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate as an innocent, happy young woman that may well have been the case in real life. And Tarantino has put famous and accomplished actors in roles big and small. Damian Lewis has a tiny bit as actor Steve McQueen and totally nails it. Dakota Fanning as Manson Family member Squeaky Fromme amazes and chills us at once. Other famous names have walk on roles that they throw themselves into, too many to name, all very good.
Never mind the creepy Manson Family members who wander in and out of the story, the overall atmosphere is of happier times in LA, of sunshine, pretty girls and a sound track that never rests with familiar tunes of the era. As writer/director Tarantino must have had a ball making this film. As producer, he may regret spending so much money making an immaculately crafted film that in the end seems more like an ego trip than a finished film. Tarantino puts on display his genius for the craft of film making without making a film the public can embrace. It is like a car guy spending $100,000 to perfectly restore a lime green Chevy Nova. It can be done, and done well, but why do it?
The hollow “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” runs a very long two hours and 41 minutes with a hard R rating, as we expect from Tarantino. The film gets four sawblades but that for the wonderful acting by Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie.
In Hollywood sometimes friends will give a leg up to their friends’ kids. Rummer Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Harley Quinn Smith the offspring of Director Kevin Smith. Both have small roles, well played.
