Photos by Keith Morris/Roundup
Outside the Line lifted the lid on the Town of Payson’s 2021 Summer Concert Series of free Saturday night concerts at Green Valley Park. The music continues from 7-9 p.m. every Saturday night through the end of July. See the Roundup’s Facebook page for more photos and video from this show. Here is the remaining schedule: June 12 – Back to the Fifties; June 19 – Junction 87; June 26 – Cisco and the Racecars; July 3 – Sol de Ville; July 10 – John Carpino and the Hot Cappuccinos; July 17 – Kilted Spirit; July 24 – Bonfire; July 31 – F.O.G.
