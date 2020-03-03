The Payson Art League will host noted Prescott artist Patrick Harper at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Harper discusses his career, art and the use of water-soluble oils.
Born in Mississippi and raised in Indiana, Harper learned how to draw from cowboy comics. He relocated to Prescott to pursue his western vision and is inspired by the vast western landscape, Arizona skies, ranches and cowboy culture.
He has over 38 years of experience teaching college-level courses in art, design and sculpture at UCLA, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Otis College of Art and Design, Mt. Sierra College, Dreamworks Animation Studio as well as private painting classes in Los Angeles and presently in Prescott.
He has conducted plein aire painting workshops at landmark sites including Malibu, Angeles Crest Forest, Mount Baldy and Vasquez Rocks at Agua Dulse, Calif. During his extensive career in advertising he has produced over 300 storyboards for major studios, production companies and advertising agencies for TV and films.
Exhibitions have included oil paintings and bronze sculptures exhibited at numerous art galleries throughout California and Arizona including location paintings created in Scotland, Ireland and Prague, and Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Harper’s major influences in western art include Frederic Remington, Charlie Russell, James Reynolds, Frank McCarthy and Howard Terpning.
During his career in advertising, Patrick started doing abstract painting, because it provided needed relief from producing so much commercial imagery and it sharpened his sense of design and composition. Abstract influences included Jackson Pollock, Willem De Kooning, Richard Diebenkorn, and Robert Motherwell.
The combination of realism and abstraction can be seen in the masterful drawing and painting of his subjects combined with backgrounds of Southwest colors and symbolic shapes that create a fresh blend of both these influences.
Portraits of Native people done in vignetted images are another result of this combination of influences. The dignity and nobility of these subjects is expressed as a new form of portraiture.
Refreshments will be served.
