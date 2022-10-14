The Chinese Nanchang CJ6 aircraft will be on display at the Payson AeroFair at the Payson Municipal Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 along with other craft and information and food vendors.
Planes, planes and more planes. Come to the Payson Municipal Airport, Rich Henry Field, off Airport Road on Saturday, Oct. 22 to see static displays of a variety of aircraft. The free AeroFair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.
There will be an international array of WWII Warbirds. The Falcon Warbirds out of Mesa are bringing the Chinese Nanchang CJ6; the Soviet Yak 52 primary trainer; and the North American T6 Texan, an American primary trainer to Payson. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will display the Vietnam Huey Helicopter.
The popular P51 Mustang, single-engine aircraft fighter used by both the British Royal Airforce and the U.S. Army Air Force may make an appearance.
Local pilots from the Mogollon Airpark will be there with an array of aircraft as well, including their home-builds. Are you thinking of building an airplane? Talk to the pilots about how they built the Lancair or the many Van’s RV 8s, and 10s (not your auto recreational vehicle).
Find out about flight instruction or an airplane ride above Rim Country from the Payson Aero Club and Sky King Soaring.
Are you interested in a career in aviation in flying, airplane mechanics, electronics, or aviation administration? Discuss your options with members of the EAA Experimental Aircraft Association #810 or the Payson Rim Country Ninety-Nines International Women Pilots Organization. For youngsters, learn about the new Career Aviation Explorer’s Club. Did you know there are scholarships available for those interested in learning to fly?
At the AeroFair you can take advantage of the many activities such as the flight simulator, learn what pilots need to do every time before they take off, with preflight demonstrations.
The Civil Air Patrol, which responds to search and rescue emergencies and disaster relief, will have cadets to help with handling the crowds. The police and fire departments are available to show you some Firewise tips. For the kids, they can enjoy face painting, with coloring and other fun activities at the Ninety-Nines booth.
While you are wandering around the airport, stop for a lunch with the Gila Hogs BBQ, Culver’s or My Gyro.
Enjoy a full day with people who love to talk about airplanes and flying. Don’t be shy. Ask all the questions you have been wondering about.
Careers in aviation are wide open now. It’s never too late to explore your options or just have fun gawking at all the airplanes.
Organizers hope to see you on Saturday, Oct. 22, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Payson Municipal Airport, Rich Henry Field.
