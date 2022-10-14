planes

The Chinese Nanchang CJ6 aircraft will be on display at the Payson AeroFair at the Payson Municipal Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 along with other craft and information and food vendors.

Planes, planes and more planes. Come to the Payson Municipal Airport, Rich Henry Field, off Airport Road on Saturday, Oct. 22 to see static displays of a variety of aircraft. The free AeroFair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

There will be an international array of WWII Warbirds. The Falcon Warbirds out of Mesa are bringing the Chinese Nanchang CJ6; the Soviet Yak 52 primary trainer; and the North American T6 Texan, an American primary trainer to Payson. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will display the Vietnam Huey Helicopter.

