The Payson Art League hosts guest speaker Sue Zen at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
She will speak about Photography as Art, with photographs to illustrate her presentation. Zen is an accomplished photographer and adjunct professor of photography at Eastern Arizona College-Payson.
The public is invited to attend her presentation.
Zen teaches beginning digital photography at the college.
She loves to help others launch their own photographic journey.
Zen grew up in the Northwest where seeing lush forests, majestic ocean vistas, and never-ending formations of clouds in the sky shaped her love of nature. Her photography career began when she discovered a passion for recording these images as photographs, then sharing the earth’s beauty in the form of vintage windows and wall décor for homes or businesses.
She studied photography with highly accomplished photographer-mentors and formal classroom education prior to accepting her position at Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus.
For more information about PAL, call or text Robert Hershberger at 928-970-9280 or email him at bobhershberger@outlook.com.
