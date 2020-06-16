Payson resident and USA Today bestselling author, Holly S. Roberts, is releasing her 49th and 50th novels in June.
Roberts’ books are known as police mysteries or empowered women looking for love. She writes under three names.
Writing mysteries as Suzie Ivy, Roberts brings back Detective Laci Jolett in a police procedural packed mystery based on her true-life adventures as a homicide detective. Book II, “The Forever Partner” released on June 1. It is a continuation of Book I, “The Forever Team,” and combines Belladonna, a K9 who will steal your heart, with a police detective trying to make clues add up in a death at the local motel.
“The Forever Partner” and “The Forever Team” are appropriate reading for ages 12 and older. The books are a look at murder through the eyes of a detective and are for anyone considering a career in law enforcement. “The Forever Team” is sold at the National Police Officer Down Memorial.
The next entry in Roberts’ Genetically Modified Series, Book IV, “Queen” is being released June 16.
Writing as Holly S. Roberts, the series takes place in post-apocalyptic America years after Hellhounds annihilate most of humanity.
Marinah, the heroine of the series, is based on the real life of a friend’s daughter who died at age 19 after an accidental drug overdose. Roberts, with the help of Marinah’s mother, takes her legacy and weaves it into a universe where Marinah lives on. The world needs a hero and her name is Marinah.
The series, with the books “Shadow,” “Warrior,” “Beast,” and now “Queen” are about a maniacal new government. Marinah and her partner, King, race against time to save their people and discover the secrets behind the emergence of Hellhounds while uncovering Marinah’s strange past.
The Genetically Modified novels are appropriate for ages 16 and older and contain mild adult situations and violence.
Roberts owns Tears of Steel Self-Defense Studio in Payson.
