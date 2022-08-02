The 2022 Payson Book Festival had nearly 400 guests at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, July 23.
The festival featured 85 authors. More had planned to attend, but several dropped out because of illness and family emergencies.
“Interesting note — three former volunteers were there as new authors, Bob Hershberger, Jenifer Tull-Gauger, and Kathleen Kelly. They had a good time,” said Marie Fasano, who handled publicity for the event.
She shared some of the most popular presenters:
• Bullseye the Clown, who creates Bully-Proof Blueprints for various companies and organizations, and tours the world as a humanitarian clown and professional speaker, came in costume and was a big hit.
• The kids always love Story Monster.
• Ghostbusters from Phoenix showed up and gave everyone a treat.
• AnneMarie Eveland is always well received when she does face readings for her book “What Faces Reveal.”
• Many people stop at Michael Hale’s table to see the man standing in the safari hat with his animal books.
She said the silent auction was a success, bringing in more than $1,000.
One of the festival’s veteran authors Haley Rose, who writes children’s books, said, “I love this book festival. The volunteers are great. You treat us so well. It’s better than the Tucson one for me.”
The festival had five “featured authors” — Dito Abbott; T.J. Boyer; Chrisann Dawson; Jodi Decker; and Bryan Lee, who performs as Bullseye the Clown, presenting an anti-bullying message.
The festival is presented by the Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter. This was the seventh annual event and was built around the theme, “Start a New Chapter: Reading Takes Us To Amazing Places.”
In addition to the authors, participating literary groups included First Things First, Rim Country Literacy, Southwest Human Development, and Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The major goals of the festival are to promote literacy and showcase Arizona authors. The festival’s mission is to enhance the love of reading by providing a friendly environment that encourages personal interaction between Arizona authors and readers of all ages. A portion of the proceeds benefit local scholarship programs.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
