The 7th Annual Payson Book Festival attracted about 400 visitors and featured 85 authors Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The 2022 Payson Book Festival had nearly 400 guests at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, July 23.

The festival featured 85 authors. More had planned to attend, but several dropped out because of illness and family emergencies.

