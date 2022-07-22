Love to read? Then come out to the Payson Book Festival between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ballroom to meet authors, hear presentations, buy books and more. Admission is free.
The Payson Book Festival is here. Readers rejoice! Come out to the ballroom of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino any time from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23.
Join the many award-winning authors who are ready to talk to you about their books. Are you interested in writing your own novel? Get some tips from the authors. They will share their process. It’s different for each one.
Pick up a program and browse the many authors or find the author whose novels and genres interest you. You can find a cozy mystery or a gory who done it. If you’re looking for action, thriller books look up Tom Morrissey. Is historical fiction your specialty or do you want to fantasize about angels living among you? Then check out the town of Mystic Bay with Jody Sharpe.
Mark Walker and Robert Naylor have some great places to travel to in Arizona.
Wayne Purdin delves into mysticism with divine muses. Betsy Love combines sci-fi with dreamy romance that will keep you turning pages. Do you want to feel uplifted? Then find Julie Hammond’s table with books with soul that inspire readers with stories of human potential.
To round things out, there are hundreds of children’s books for all ages. The Kids Zone is open all day with story time and “passports” with activities about exotic places.
A surprise visit from the Phoenix Ghostbusters will add to the fun of the day.
Each visitor has an opportunity for a free book gift in a raffle. The silent auction for bid-all-day has items from all over Rim Country.
While at the festival, sit and enjoy the workshops. Ask questions of your favorite authors, and get your books signed.
Food is available in the casino. Come and join other book lovers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23. More information is available at paysonbookfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!