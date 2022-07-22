book fest

Love to read? Then come out to the Payson Book Festival between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ballroom to meet authors, hear presentations, buy books and more. Admission is free.

The Payson Book Festival is here. Readers rejoice! Come out to the ballroom of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino any time from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23.

Join the many award-winning authors who are ready to talk to you about their books. Are you interested in writing your own novel? Get some tips from the authors. They will share their process. It’s different for each one.

