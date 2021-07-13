It’s time to be in the cool mountain town of Rim Country all day during the Payson Book Festival at the Mazatzal Casino Saturday, July 17. Guests can enjoy visiting with the many authors and taking part in the entertainment for adults and kids.
There is a silent auction as part of the fun, filled with gifts from participating businesses in Payson, Pine and Strawberry.
Every guest gets a free ticket for the chance to win a book donated by one of the authors. Learn about the craft of writing by talking with the writer(s) of your choice. The printed program will feature a short biography of each author with a map to show you where they are in the ballroom. Volunteers are available with bright green shirts to answer all your questions. Come and enjoy a fun day for all.
Kids Zone in the Maple Room
• 9:30 a.m., Story time featuring “Dreams” by Ezra Jack Keats.
• 10 a.m., Story time featuring “Playing with Light and Shadows” by Jennifer Boothroyd.
• 10:30 a.m., Story time featuring “Clifford’s Spooky Sleepover” by Meredith Rusu and Norman Bridwell.
• 11 a.m., Story time featuring “Light is All Around” by Wendy Pfeffer.
• 11:30 a.m., Story time featuring “Blackout” by John Rocco.
Join the light and shadow activities throughout the day to match the story times.
• Shadow Challenge: Use your body to create shadows that match ones pictured on challenge cards.
• Colors of Light: Explore color mixing by shining a flashlight through colored cellophane sheets.
• Shadow Drawing: Create a piece of art by tracing shadows.
• Take Home Kit: Pick up a free kit to explore light and shadows at home.
• Photo Opportunity: Take a picture with Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Entertainment in the Fireside Room
• Noon to 12:45 p.m., Panel on the Grand Canyon with: Tom Martin – “A Year in the Grand Canyon: A Collection of Experiences and Colorful History from a Lifetime of Exploring the Grand Canyon;” Jon Fuller – “Verde River Elegy: A Paddling Journey to the River’s End;” Kern Nuttall – “A Better Place: Cemeteries & Gravesites of Grand Canyon;” Dave Elston – “From Powell to Power: A Recounting of the First 100 River Runners through the Grand Canyon.”
• 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Marshall Trimble with Cowboy Songs and Stories from his monthly column in True West magazine “Ask the Marshall.”
• 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Intermission.
• 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Buckshot Dot with Poetry and Songs and writing poetry and singing during COVID.
For more details go to www.paysonbookfestival.org.
