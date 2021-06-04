Payson High School graduated 135 seniors at services May 28 on the football field.
Among the graduates were Salutatorian Hayze Chilson and Valedictorian Alyssa Boerst; both gave speeches at the ceremony.
Other students acknowledged as being in the top 10% of the class were: Sara Argel, Stephanie Ayres, Missy Chiccino, Autumn Cline, Corrine Creasy, Arjun Daya, Shelby Dixon, Autumn Gonzalez, Angelica Mannino, Matthew McMinimy, Ethan Meredith, Cameron Middaugh, Raci Miranda, Emma Parker, Agustin Romero Mateos, Lydia Schouten, Megan Sexton, and Emma Van Zile.
Many of the top 10% also won scholarships. Recipients of these awards were: Caitlyn Adams, Sara Argel, Stephanie Ayres, Alyssa Boerst, Missy Chiccino, Hayze Chilson, Autumn Cline, Trevor Cline, Corrine Creasy, Arjun Daya, Shelby Dixon, Conner Faust, Abby Gladden, Haley Hargett, Aspen Harrison, Mikayla Jarvis, Colton Justice, Nathaniel Kammerman, Hunter Lee, Abigail Leonard, Autumn Lynch, Matthew McMinimy, Ethan Meredith, Cameron Middaugh, Raci Miranda, Emma Paine, Emma Parker, Logan Plain, Rebekah Rice, Lydia Schouten, Sotirios Sellis, Megan Sexton, Emily Simon, Justice Theisen, Emma Van Zile, and Colin Veraldi.
DRAMA AWARDS
The 30th Annual Drama Awards Ceremony, also known as the Thespies, returned to Payson High School on May 22 after last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown of in-person activities at the school.
Students dressed in their best attire for the ceremony, which calls for “fancy” clothing. It was held in the PHS Studio Theatre.
“Many drama students have said that Thespies is the highlight of the school year for them,” said PHS Theatre Director Kathy Siler. “Others say it’s second to graduation.”
She said it’s a lot of work to prepare for an awards ceremony like this, but it’s worth it. “To see my students celebrate the year and each other and watch their joy on Thespies night is a great blessing,” Siler said.
The awards weren’t ready for the ceremony, which was moved up two weeks because of travel conflict.
“They asked if I could pass out paper trophies so they could have something in their hands,” Siler said. “I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, but the kids loved it and had fun with it.”
Best Performer in a Female Role in a full-length play awards went to Marissa Ormand for Mrs. Peacock in “Clue” and Ashlynd Whetstone for Ms. Scarlett in “Clue.”
Best Performer in a Male Role in a full-length play awards went to Ayden Meyn for Col. Mustard in “Clue” and Caitlyn Adams for Mr. Green in “Clue.”
Ashley Ploof as Jill and Nate Kammerman as Mark, both in “Midnight At World’s End Cafe,” took home awards for best female and male performance in a one-act play.
A guest, usually a parent, is asked to be the master of ceremonies and Sherri Middaugh served in that capacity.
Student Director appreciation was given to Kammerman for “The Magic Hour;” Cameron Middaugh for “Midnight At World’s End Cafe;” Arianne Baer for “The Fourth Wall;” and Caitlyn Adams for “TD and SM” senior one-act plays.
Caitlyn Adams won the Spirit Award; Cameron Middaugh the Thomas Walling Memorial Own It Award; Nathaniel Kammerman the Director’s Award; and Arianne Baer earned the John L. Siler Four-Year Service Award.
Brandie Morris and Whetstone made a slide show as a senior tribute.
