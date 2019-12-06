The eight-piece Payson Jazz ensemble presents a Jazzy Christmas Performance at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The group performs tunes for the holidays from the library of America’s original musical art form — jazz.
The performance is open and free to the public.
The group will perform music of the great jazz composers and writers of the early to mid 20th century. These will include popular standards in their original forms. Many of the jazz composers were not only renowned for their creative writing genius, but in most cases they were also performing artists of great reputation.
The concert features Tin Pan Alley and show tunes, as well as traditional, swing, and Latin jazz and, of course, popular Christmas tunes.
Payson Jazz members include leader Gerry Reynolds, drums; John Hesterman, vocalist and bass; Greg Larkins, piano; Hawkeye Mathews, clarinet; Mike Buskirk, trombone; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Bruce Taylor, saxophone; and Joan Smith, guitar.
