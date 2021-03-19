The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, reopened to the public Wednesday, March 17.
For the safety of patrons and staff, some restrictions are in place and face masks are “absolutely required.”
For the time being, the hours are limited because of the need to clean the facility to meet CDC standards. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. David Grassé, assistant librarian, said the hours could expand next week. Check with the library at 928-474-9260.
The number of patrons allowed in the library at one time is also still limited to 25% of capacity or 40 people at a time. Additionally, the facility is set up for social distancing. However, space is available for teen gaming one or two times a week. Call 928-474-9260 for details.
The library’s recent addition is not yet ready for use. Grassé said it is about 90% complete at present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!