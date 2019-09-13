The Payson Rimstones Rock Club hosts its 22nd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on the Tonto Apache Reservation.
Admission is $3 for adults and children under 13 are free of charge. Friday hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available from vendors.
At the show the club sponsors an education center for the children and adults with a geologist to answer questions; a Spinning Wheel where everyone wins a rock; a magnificent fluorescent mineral display; a Treasure Hunt for a rock collection; beading; and sandstone/rock painting.
A silent auction area for those persons interested in getting beautiful minerals and rocks is available.
All show proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice; the purchase of books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc. is a 501c(3) non-profit gem and mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of our local students.
For additional details call Becky Bagshaw, 928-476-3419.
