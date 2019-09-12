The Kendrick brothers, Alex and Stephen, have made enough faith films in recent years that they now have the status of primacy in the faith film industry. They made the successful “War Room” and the also successful if less so “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “Facing the Giants.”
“Facing the Giants,” the 2006 football and faith film had a minuscule budget of $100,000 but took in $10 million. In “Overcomer,” also a sports and faith film, the Kendrick brothers had an enormous $5 million to work with. Alex said that “Overcomer” had such a lavish budget that the moviemakers could actually build sets, a Kendrick film first.
Alex plays the lead acting role but also directs the film. He and his brother Stephen wrote the script. Stephen also produced the movie. Alex put on yet another hat and performed the film editing tasks.
The brothers returned actress Priscilla C. Shirer to the cast. She also had a role in their hit film “War Room.” Experienced TV actress Elizabeth Becka, another actress who appeared in “War Room,” helped out her less experienced fellow actors on the set. She has credits as actress and as acting coach in “Overcomer.” The Kendrick brothers know how to get the most out of their small budgets and talented cast.
The theme of the film revolves around the spiritual question "Who am I?" Several of the characters, a sports coach, a teen girl with abandonment issues and a caring grandma all have to come to grips with this question. None of them have an easy time of it, never mind that all of them are what we in general society would call good people. Facing spiritual truth takes a tremendous amount of courage and faith.
We have some pretty good and more good enough acting performances, but no grand performances. The direction poses no problems but does not excite. I don't mind that. Flamboyant direction in my opinion detracts, it places the viewer's attention on the clever director rather than on the story. The writing has some good moments, some funny stuff and some deeply meaningful stuff too.
“Overcomer” lasts one minute shy of two hours. The film has brought in a box office gross of $21 million on the $5 million budget thus far. This makes the film, by Kendrick brother standards, a major hit and it still has a good ways to run. This PG-rated family friendly film rates an average three saw blades.
The Sawmill Theatres have brought classic films to fans in Rim Country once a month for several years. The special Saturday morning showings come at a reduced rate. Local movie people enjoy the classic films and the reduced rates both. Starting Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., the theater will present a once a month faith film, also at a reduced rate. The theater offers the Kendrick brothers film “War Room” as the first in the series.
The most interesting credit in the scroll by at the end had the name "prayer coordinator." I hope that idea catches on in Hollywood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!