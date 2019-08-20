The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes John Livoti, president of the Arizona Camera Club Council, as its speaker from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road.
A founding organizer of the Arizona Chapter of the Photographic Society of America, Livoti will speak about the value of membership beyond the local camera club. The presentation will include information about interclub competitions, exhibits and educational opportunities. There will be a video presentation of winning images from different chapters around the country.
Livoti has resided in Arizona for the last nine years, coming from the Boston area. In addition to serving as president of the Arizona Camera Club Council, he is also past president of Sun Lakes Camera Club.
He took the lead in forming the Arizona Chapter of Photographic Society of America and served on the committee responsible for the coordination of the Small Print Circuit for the Arizona Chapter. He has arranged field trips and events for the Arizona Chapter as well.
The recipient of PSA Early Achievement awards, Livoti is the PSA star membership director, acknowledging all new PSA members from around the world. He was the PSA Southwest area membership director for 2016, covering Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Hawaii.
He was appointed to the Conference Committee for the PSA 2019 Spokane Conference, and is newly appointed to the PSA Star Rating Directors Program.
If you’re like most photographers, and you sometimes get that exhilarating experience of taking a “perfect” shot, come to the meeting and learn how to share it with others. Attendees are welcome to bring three “summer photos” to share at the end of the program.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets monthly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday at the Payson Public Library. All photography enthusiasts are welcome.
