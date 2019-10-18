Pine’s public library, the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, is planning its big benefit event this weekend.
The Sixth Annual Wine Around the Library is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.
It features a selection of red and white wines, chocolates, light refreshments and live music by Trouble in Paradise. There will also be gift basket raffles and the drawing for a handmade wind chime. Tickets for the wind chime are six for $5 or 15 for $10. It is not necessary to be present to win the wind chime.
Tickets are $20 each, with proceeds purchasing library materials. Library manager Ann Pendleton said guests who have reserved tickets in advance need to be at the library by 4:30 p.m., or their tickets will go on sale at the door.
Sponsors of the 2019 event are Payson Concrete & Materials; Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Realty; and The Strawberry Inn.
The wines are selected and donated by local wine connoisseur Bill Hubbs. His wife, Nancy, helps coordinate the evening’s festivities. The group that arranges the Wine Around the Library not only handles the ticket sales, the members create a wide assortment of gift baskets to raffle, arrange for security and the live entertainment.
“I get to do the fun stuff,” Hubbs said.
He said the first year he was asked to serve the wines, the second year the request was made again, and he agreed, but said it was on the condition he selected the wines. He has been making that special contribution since.
Hubbs has a reputation among his friends and acquaintances as a wine expert. He said he and Nancy go to Napa Valley about every two years and this past summer enjoyed a visit to Bordeaux in France where wonderful wine is made.
He said he started learning about good wine a number of years ago when his work took him to Hong Kong about five times a year. “I was able to try some the best wines in the world there,” Hubbs said.
Using that knowledge he starts collecting wines for the event in January. About a third of the wines at Saturday’s Wine Around the Library will be whites — or “lights” as he calls them — and the rest will be red. Hubbs said he would have about 120 bottles of around 30 different wines available, including Shiraz, Pinots and Merlots. If history is any indicator, nearly 90 percent of the wine will be gone when the night is over. Guests can sample any of the wine. “I’ll give them a small pour of anything they’d like to try and tell them if they like it, come back and I’ll give them a good pour,” he said.
Just as Hubbs is a veteran contributor to Wine Around the Library, Trouble in Paradise has participated every year of the event.
Trouble in Paradise is the extremely talented husband and wife duo, Chuck and Barbara Casey. For decades the pair have been entertaining Pine and Payson residents and visitors with a variety of music.Between the two of them they play violin, cello, mandolin, guitar, banjo and trumpet. They are also expert teachers of these instruments.
Barbara earned her music degree from Wichita State University and went on to study at the Hank Thompson School for Country Music in Claremore, Okla.
Chuck also attended Wichita State, but different years than Barbara. He also studied music at Phillips University in Oklahoma.
Pendleton said last week that tickets to Wine Around the Library are still available, so stop by the library in Pine and get yours now.
