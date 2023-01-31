Plane

Gerard Butler stars in the film “Plane.”

 Lionsgate

Scottish actor Gerard Butler has three (soon to be four) films in the “Fallen” series, where he plays a government agent trying to protect the U.S. president from various bad guys. These are straight-up, very successful action flicks that people wanted to see. “Plane” falls into the same mode. In this intense action film, Butler plays an airline pilot who lands his plane on an island in the Philippines controlled by ruthless rebels. As the captain, he has the responsibility to keep his passengers alive.

Oh, there is an accused murderer on the plane as well, as if the rebels were not enough to keep him busy.

