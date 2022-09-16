Pleasant Valley War

“The Pleasant Valley War” was one of 12 westerns made in 12 months by director Travis Mills.

Movie makers created several movies about the famous Lincoln County War in New Mexico. With Billy the Kid as a personality, the fracas caught on with the public. I have often thought that our local catastrophe, “The Pleasant Valley War,” got short shrift. After all, our war lasted longer and killed more people, a lot more people. Publicity counts.

But finally, we have our bloodletting on film.

