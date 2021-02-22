Buckshot Dot (Dee Strickland Johnson)

Buckshot Dot

 Pia Wyer

“Why are you up so early

this frosty winter morning?”

(‘Cause that’s the way and time of day

my silly verse is borning).

“Why does your Christmas wreath still hang

on the outside of your house?

You know another year is here!

The end of February’s near!

(Shhh! You might awake my spouse!)

Though, I may be late

as to the date when I invite a bunch

to help de-holly the living room

and drink cranberry punch,

but first of all – I have one Fall,

one Summer, one Christmas wreath --,

but not a thing to hang for Spring!

So I bequeath right here beneath

that cheerful Christmas wreath

the blessing way of that Holy Day

as I hang the wreath of Summer.

(Let it be known “To each his own!”

I march to a different drummer).

