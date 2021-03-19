For Paul
This Dude on a Harley passed me.
Hot dang — what a beautiful thing!
Burgundy and silver with doo-dads –
all shiny with whole lotsa’ bling!
As he zoomed ’round my ol’ pickup —
with a sound like a huge Molotov,
In spite of the dirt, on the back of his shirt
I saw:
“IF YOU CAN READ THIS,
- MY WOMAN HAS DONE FELL OFF.”
AKA Dee Strickland Johnson Buckshot Dot© 2020
