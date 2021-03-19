Almanac

Besides being a poet, Buckshot Dot is a talented singer and songwriter.

 DJ Craig photo

For Paul

This Dude on a Harley passed me.

Hot dang — what a beautiful thing!

Burgundy and silver with doo-dads –

all shiny with whole lotsa’ bling!

As he zoomed ’round my ol’ pickup —

with a sound like a huge Molotov,

In spite of the dirt, on the back of his shirt

I saw:

“IF YOU CAN READ THIS,

  • MY WOMAN HAS DONE FELL OFF.”

AKA Dee Strickland Johnson Buckshot Dot© 2020

*AKA Dee Strickland Johnson

Buckshot Dot* © 2020

