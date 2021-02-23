Editor’s note: Dee Strickland Johnson, better known as Buckshot Dot, wrote the following in celebration of her second COVID shot — and her first meal out in who knows how long.
Whatever became of parsley?
O, what a treat — when we’d go out to eat,
although, it was ever so rare,
to be off the hook and not have to cook,
I’d “eat-out” at most anywhere!
To be “waited on,” til the food was all gone
was living in sheer luxury —
without jumping up to refill a cup
or set salad, or ketchup, or pie on.
Sure to be seen was that wee sprig of green
that added such charm to the plate.
You saved it ‘til last – that small touch of class
whose attributes I did appreciate.
It cleansed the palate; it freshened the breath.
A most helpful garnish indeed!
And oh, by the way, supplied vitamin K –
beneficial to those prone to nosebleed.
That wee bit of green is no more to be seen
(food portions may seem somewhat sparsely).
The food may be good – (let us hope that it would),
— but whatever became of parsley?
