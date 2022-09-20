Julie Wittwer's “Mary’s Mare” was one of the many works displayed at the 2019 Payson Art League’s fall show. This year's show, hosted by Rim Country Artists, is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Payson Public Library.
Julie Wittwer's “Mary’s Mare” was one of the many works displayed at the 2019 Payson Art League’s fall show. This year's show, hosted by Rim Country Artists, is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Payson Public Library.
Contributed photo
More than50 potters contributed more than 500 handmade bowls to make the 2018 Empty Bowls event a success. The project started in the Rim Country in 2017 and has proved popular every year since.
Rim Country Artists is presenting Canapes and Canvas, its inaugural Autumn on the Rim Celebration of Art, benefiting both Rim Country Artists and local food banks.
This is a re-brand of the Payson Art League’s Autumn Show and Sale. It’s a two-day event, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Payson Public Library, 328 N McLane Road.
The Canapes and Canvas Gala is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 and features fine hors d’oeuvres, wine, live music, and of course — fabulous art. Tickets are $50 per person.
The show and sale continue for free 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and includes the addition of an Emerging Artists section, featuring promising talent ranging from 11 to 22 years of age.
Rim Country Empty Bowls is now a part of the non-profit RCA, furthering its mission to serve the entire Rim Country community through art. The sale of beautiful pottery made by local artists will feature prominently at Canapes and Canvas.
Bowls will be sold for $20 each, and 100% proceeds and donations will go directly to a separate bank account, then are donated to three local food banks.
Ticket sales for Friday’s gala helps RCA continue with events like this, adds to its arts education outreach, and kick-starts an account to fund an arts center.
RCA will donate 10% of the ticket monies to Empty Bowls as well. Besides that, each artist will offer artwork to a raffle table, the proceeds go to support local school art programs.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to RCA’s website: paysonartists.org. Donations to RCA will be accepted and you will be added to the sponsor list.
Sponsor and partners for Canapes and Canvas are: Chris Walsh — Edward Jones; The Mud Club; Culver’s; Macky’s Grill; The Beverage Place; ImagoDei Photography; Debra Daniels, CPA; WaFd Bank; Plant Fair Nursery; The Book Sisters; Barley ’n’ Vines; the Payson Public Library and the Town of Payson; Rim Country Pottery; The Payson High School Drama Club; Printing by George; KRIM; The Payson Farmers Market; the Payson Roundup; Danseizen Dairy; Lyman Ranches Beef Shop; Arizona Mushroom Company; Gary McReynolds; KPIH; Charles Beier Dentistry; Majestic Rim Retirement Living; Miller Autoworks; Accounting For You, LLC; Kim Ross; Cornerstone Frames; Green Valley Water; the Tonto Apache Tribe; Mattress Experts; Owens Law Firm; The Randall House; MHA Foundation; and Walton Creative Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!