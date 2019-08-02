Once again, local artisans are busy making hundreds of unique, handmade pottery bowls for the Third Annual Rim Country Empty Bowls event.
For the second year, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is providing clay and glazes for the bowls.
The Empty Bowls Event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, but tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 26.
In the past, tickets have sold out in a matter of days. There are 550 tickets available at $20 for adults and $10 for children. They are available at Majestic Rim Retirement Living and the Payson Senior Center.
The event is at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway. As in previous years, proceeds go to the local Payson and Pine food banks.
In the past two years, the event has brought in $24,000.
At the event, guests choose the handmade bowl of their choice, which is then filled with soup from Chef Kathy Bickert’s Majestic Rim kitchen or chili from Macky’s Grill. Accompaniments include a roll from Fargo’s Steakhouse and a Culver’s frozen custard.
Incidental Bluegrass will provide live entertainment.
Additional contributors to the even include:
The Rim Country Mud Club and local artisans, who are creating the bowls; Printing by George, providing printing services; Common Grounds Coffee House, donating their August profits; Tresorelle Studios, providing graphic design services; Marjon Ceramics, providing a 50 percent discount on clay; Laguna Clay, providing a 50 percent discount on glazes; Gila Community College, providing the ceramics classes that allow students to contribute bowls; Plant Fair Nursery, providing plants for tables at the event; Washington Federal, providing banking services for ticket sales and donations; Debra Daniels, CPA, providing consultation; Church of the Nazarene, contributing parking area and tables for the event; My Imago Dei Photography, providing event photography; Payson Senior Center, providing ticket sales and local media companies, providing marketing.
Benefiting from the event are St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank; Payson Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
