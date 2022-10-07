The drums thrummed with the heartbeat of the world and the singers wove ancient syllables through an intricate pentatonic scale.
Then came the dancers in their glory, bedecked with bells and buckskin and beads — a swirl of color and myth and memories, long kept, of the beginning times.
All around the great dance square laid out so carefully for the joyful Tonto Apache Powwow, the people stood and swayed and prayed and smiled in the lights as the sliver of a moon looked down.
And so the Dilzhe’e celebrated the 50th year since they reclaimed this fragment of the land that has cupped them in its palm all these centuries. They gathered here with a few hundred of their friends and relatives and brother peoples.
So came the Navajo, and the White Mountain Apache, and the Yavapai, and the Hopi, and the San Carlos Apache and the Shoshone and the Cherokee and the Sioux and the Arapaho and the Paiute and all the dancers of all the people who have survived and held on to the sacred even as they adapted to the new.
For that’s the point of the Powwow, which led off the weeklong celebration of the day when the U.S. government gave way to decades of persistent courage and finally returned to the “Wild Rough People” this corner of the land they roamed and loved for centuries before the first lost white man wandered into Arizona.
And here is the surprising thing.
After all those years of struggle and loss and exclusion, the American flag headed the Grand Procession into the Powwow grounds, set with a great padded square of green, artificial turf. And abiding with that symbol of a nation they might have resented or denied came the Arizona state flag, and the haunting black flag for all the prisoners of war and the missing in action. And came with them also the flag of the Tonto Apache Nation — proud survivors in their own land.
For here is the odd truth — the Apache and the Navajo and the others have long served the country that displaced them and hunted them and made them wait a century for permission to live in their ancient home.
In the Vietnam War, 1.5% of those who served in combat were Native American — three times their share of the population. In World War II, 42,000 Native Americans served — one in every four here living. These included the Navajo Code Talkers, whose riddle the Japanese could never solve. Some 10,000 served in Korea and 42,000 in Vietnam.
Powwow brings tribes together
Powwow, which comes from the Narragansett word for “spiritual leader,” has evolved this great celebration of the deep connection between all the First People — the brilliant array of cultures who for millennium uncounted told their stories and learned all the secrets of the mountains and the hidden springs.
Deep-rooted and always evolving
The two days of drumming, singing and dancing showcased a complex, deep-rooted, ever-evolving culture — aware of its roots, but ever seeking some new flowering. The styles of dancing and singing and drumming have flourished in these intertribal gatherings since they started as a secret and subversive response to a 1923 dictate by the U.S. Commissioner of Indian Affairs Charles Burke. He considered the dances and gatherings of the tribes a threat to the Christian religion and so sharply limited them.
But songs have a life of their own and dancing will win out in the end. And now tribes sponsor powwows to bring together all the styles of dancing and singing and drumming hundreds of times a year across the country. The powwows take months of planning and draw dancers and singers from all over the country — with roles for the Master of Ceremonies, the Head Man Dancer, the Head Woman Dancer, the Head Little Boy, the Head Gourd Dancer, the Head Golden Age Dancers and the Head Teen Dancer.
Each dancer adopts a style — which is not necessarily based on the traditional dances of his or her tribe, since the music and the dancing is alive and ever changing.
So the Fancy Feather Dancers follow the Northern or Southern Style, colorful, quivering in feathers, with extravagant steps and spins that create a storm of feathers — like eagles and flamingos caught in a hurricane.
The Northern Traditional Dancers wear a single bustle of eagle feathers, a ribbon shirt, a bone hair pipe choker and breastplate — with their movements based on a warrior scouting before a battle, crouched low to the ground with wild flares of motion.
The Straight Dancers in the Southern traditional favor homemade chokers and breastplates and build their dancers around a toe heel tap step that looks simple, but proves devilishly difficult to maintain when the beat of the drums accelerates.
The Grass Dancers’ regalia features long, flowing fringe that remembers the movement of the grass in the wind across the limitless sea of the Great Plains, with the movements of the dancers intricate and elaborate and no less graceful.
Among the women, the Fancy Shawl Dancers appear in brilliant regalia built around a colorful, often beaded shawl, trailing a forest of fringes — which respond to the elaborate spins and dance steps like the shimmering leaves of a cottonwood in the wind.
And the Jingle Dress Dancers weave healing magic into their movements, their skirts adorned with hundreds of small tin cones that sing their own song in response to the dancers’ light footwork close to the ground. Once, the jingles were made from the tin cans discarded by the settlers who displaced them and the soldiers who hunted them. Now, they’re testament to persistence and joy.
Drummers and singers in an ancient line
The drummers and singers are no less remarkable — both in their traditions and in their creative adaptations. They’re like rock bands, with deep traditions somehow married to wild creativity. Often, a drum group is built around a multi-generational family. They’re hypnotic. The lead drummer signals change in the force and flow of the beat by some cue inscrutable to the outsider. Usually, the drum groups are all male — although women sit around the circle and harmonize in a higher octave. But some women are now showing up in the powwow drum groups, pushing the ancient art in a new direction.
The singing partakes of the same blend of tradition and change — community and creativity. The drum keeps the beat, but the dancers key on the melody and rhythms in the voices — matching their moves to the shifts in tone and pitch. Increasingly, the singers in powwows have dispensed with words — since they’re singing to dancers from dozens of different language groups. Instead, they rely on vocables — syllable sounds like “ya,” “hey,” and “loi.” The lead singer starts a song, with the secondary singer starting a variation on the melody before the end of the leader’s first line. The rest of the drummers then join in. The singers generally follow a minor key scale — like using only the black keys on a piano. In groups of four called pushups, the drums signal shifts from chorus to verse.
They usually sing a song four times, which is the sacred number. Sometimes, they improvise — like jazz players. Sometimes a dancer blows a whistle or passes his staff or fan over a drum to induce the singers to repeat a song.
New songs and old ways
And so, for two days, the Tonto Apache Tribe danced and drummed and sang new songs in old ways.
And maybe some among them thought about how those drums helped their people through the hardest times. For their ancestors were hunted. And made to move and live alongside the Verde River under the eyes of the soldiers. They persisted there — digging an irrigation ditch that made them self-sufficient. But the white settlers gathered on the edge of the reservation and the contractors complained that the Apache did not buy their food. So the soldiers made them leave everything they had built behind — and march through the winter to the Gila River on the San Carlos Reservation. Many did not survive that journey. And when many of those could not stand their exile any longer — they slipped away and returned to the homes they remembered, which held all their stories.
They camped for a long time where the Payson Event Center now stands. The young men worked on the ranches and at the sawmill and the families made do the best they could. And so they lived for decades in limbo — hanging onto their memories and their land by their fingernails, ghosts in their own stories.
And then — 50 years ago — the government finally relented and gave them back this little bit of the world.
A place where they could roll out the bright green artificial turf and celebrate the world, with the last monsoon moon shining ghostly through the watching clouds. A place where they could remember the old stories and the new steps — and even savor the women’s voices in the drum group.
As the Grass Dancers sway.
And the Jingle Dress Dancers chime.
And the Fancy Feather Dancers flurry.
And the warrior in eagle feathers stoops low — ever watchful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!