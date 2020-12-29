The Professional Bull Riders is making their first ever visit to Payson in January.
The Unleash The Beast (UTB) tour will start the season by visiting outdoor rodeo venues across the southern United States, beginning Jan. 9-10 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, followed by competition at the Payson Rodeo Grounds Jan. 16-17.
The season opener in Tucson, launching the PBR Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, is the elite series’ first stop in Tucson since 2016 when Chase Outlaw, Hamburg, Ark., was crowned champion.
The PBR’s first ever visit to Payson will bring the top 35 riders in the world and the best bovine athletes face-to-face in the arena for the PBR Payson Invitational, starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16. The Payson Rodeo Grounds, which hosts one of the oldest annual rodeos in the world, beginning in 1884, will then play host to round two and the championship round at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17.
At each event, riders will have their shot at one bull apiece during Rounds 1 and 2, with the championship round featuring the top 15 aggregate scorers and a chance at the event title.
Tickets for both the PBR Tucson Invitational and the PBR Payson Invitational are on sale now and start at $50 for ages 13 and up, children up to 5 years old will be given entry for free, and ages 5-12 start at $15. Tickets can be purchased online at PBRTIX.com or by phone by calling 1-800-732-1727. As a part of PBR’s industry leading safety protocols, fans will be socially distanced to minimize crossover and interaction between fan groups.
Fans can purchase PBR premium experiences, which provide a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt.
Premium options include pre-event question-and-answer sessions with top riders, bullfighters and stock contractors, bull housing tours, commemorative memorabilia, and more.
The 2021 PBR UTB season consists of 26 stops. The season culminates with the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-7.
