The little kids are going to love this movie. We have the famous feline swordsman, “Puss in Boots.” We have lots of crazy, bloodless fighting-including a struggle between Puss and an Earth giant. Puss is brave and cunning in that battle. We have true, if uneven and chancy love, which I always like. And we have a talking bear say the word “dingleberry,” which the children will relish.
What more could we want in an animated film for children? A recurring theme of the inevitability of death? We get that too, which we rarely see in movies of this stripe.
In every respect, this is a worthy film, but particularly in its entertainment value. This one is fun to watch.
It may be the voice cast that makes the project extra good. Antonio Banderas plays Puss, the hero who has used up eight of his nine lives. Salma Hayek is Kitty Softpaws, the bold love interest to Puss. Florence Pugh, who we just saw with interest in “Don’t Worry Darling,” supplies the voice of Goldilocks. Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also pitch in.
The characters of Goldilocks and the Three Bears are recast as Cockney-speaking petty criminals, which I had not expected. In the story, we run across other fairy tale personalities. It is all in good fun, except for the soul-searching done by Puss, who must put aside his careless ways if he is to unite with his one true love. I like a good moral lesson in a kids’ movie.
Director Joel Cranford also bossed “The Croods: A New Age.” He has had a long career in the art department of animated films.
This is a big budget, some $90 million, animated film for children. It runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes while wearing a mild PG rating. I award “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” a superior four saw blades.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is one of those special children’s films that will be enjoyed by parents and grandparents as well as the small fry.
The “Puss in Boots” folk tale originated in Italy. The first rendering of the story in print came to public attention around 1550. The phrase “an oldie but a goodie” comes to mind.
