Puss in Boots
DreamWorks Animation

The little kids are going to love this movie. We have the famous feline swordsman, “Puss in Boots.” We have lots of crazy, bloodless fighting-including a struggle between Puss and an Earth giant. Puss is brave and cunning in that battle. We have true, if uneven and chancy love, which I always like. And we have a talking bear say the word “dingleberry,” which the children will relish.

What more could we want in an animated film for children? A recurring theme of the inevitability of death? We get that too, which we rarely see in movies of this stripe.

