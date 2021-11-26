Organizers say the 15th Rim Country Quilt Roundup was a success, with approximately 1,150 people attending and guests donating 192 pounds of non-perishable food to the Payson food banks.
Organizers said a big thank you goes out to all who helped get this show up and running.
Winners
Best of Show: Barbara Polston with “Haunted by Paducah,” a Mixed Technique Quilt
Special Award Winners: Gila County Supervisor’s Award – Steve Christensen – Lynn Ramsey with “Butterfly Quilt”
Mazatzal Casino Award: Hubert Nanty – Karen Peelen with “Blue Sapphire”
First Church of the Nazarene Award – Pastor Rich Richey: Lanna Sullivan with “For The Love Of Scraps”
Strawberry Patchers’ Award: Bobbie Smith with “Talking Rock Windmill”
Shoofly Quilters’ Award: Bobbie Smith “All Dressed Up”
Rim Country Quilt Roundup Award: Linda McDermott with “Whispering Pines”
Best Professional Machine Quilting: Jessica Jones with “Day Dream Believer”
Best Computer Aided Quilting: Maria Melendez with “Hanging Gardens Quilt”
Best Non-Professional Machine Quilting: Alyce Leach with “Hibiscus Love”
Best Hand Quilting: Susie Seckel with “Synchronized Swimming”
Best Professional Machine Quilting: Jessica Jones with “Day Dream Believer”
Best Use of Color: Elaine Larsen with “Tera’s Garden”
Best Hand Appliqué: Ingrid DeCook with “Sugar Pink”
Best Machine Appliqué: Teddie Brannin with “Attitudes”
Best Hand Embroidery: Ingrid DeCook with “Gardener’s Alphabet”
Judges’ and NACQJ Choice: Marilyn Giblin with “Lockdown Afternoon”
Misc categories
Appliqué Category: first, Rose Anne Self with “Summer Songbirds,” Art Category: first, Arleen Logan with “Dillon,” Pictorial: first, Alyce Leach “Hibiscus Love,” Group: first, Elaine Putnam with “Spirit Of The Rim,” Machine Embroidery: first, Margie Brakefield with “Elephants On Parade,” Mixed Technique: first, Barbara Polston with “Haunted By Paducah,” Modern: first, Teddie Brannin with “At The Cross,” Paper-Pieced, Small/Medium: first, Karen Peelen with “Fireworks In Neutrals,” second, Barbara Celaya Paper-Pieced, Large: first, Terri Miller with “Feathered Star Blizzard,” Pieced, Small: first, Colleen Harvey with “Brighter Days Ahead,” Pieced, Medium: first, Chris Mahon with “Over The Rainbow,” Pieced, Large: first, Jackie Smith with “Jewelry,” Kit Quilt: first, Monika Hancock with “Merry Christmas,” Potpourri: first, Ingrid DeCook with “Gardener’s Alphabet,” Viewer’s Choice Awards: Marilyn Giblin with “Lockdown Afternoons,” Brenda Dickinson with “Roundup,” Barbara Celaya with “Maximus,” Barbara Celaya with “Blue,” Karen Peelen with “Luminosity,” Maria Melendez with “Frenchie,” Ingrid DeCook with “Gardener’s Alphabet,” Linda McDermott with “Whispering Pines,” Barbara Celaya with “Borders Around My Rosies,” Peter Plante with “Wildlife Montage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!