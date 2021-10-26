The Rim Country Quilt Roundup is less than two weeks away. This year’s event is now titled the Tommie Cline Martin Memorial Rim Country Quilt Roundup. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Exhibition Hall.
The quilt show honors the memory of longtime Gila County Dist. 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, who gave it her support each year. Martin was a Payson native and the daughter of two Gila County pioneer families, the Haughts and the Clines. She passed away in early December 2020, just shy of her 70th birthday.
Admission to the show is $5 for ages 13 and above. Besides quilts competing in 33 categories, the event features a vendor mall, shop hop, a free lecture Friday at 2 p.m. and special exhibits.
Donate a non-perishable food item to benefit local food banks for a ticket for a daily drawing.
The free lecture, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, in the Fireside Room of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, features Gina Perkes of Gina Perkes Design, an award-winning designer and quilter who makes her home in Payson.
Special exhibits at the Quilt Roundup include Gina Perkes Quilts, Strawberry Patchers’ Kids Camp Exhibit, Threadplayer Fiber Art Exhibit, and Leslie Peacock Class Quilts.
Demonstrations are scheduled both Friday and Saturday in the exhibit hall’s Gallery Room. Friday, Nov. 12, Maureen Pastiska demonstrates Threadplay at 10 a.m. and again at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. Leslie Peacock shows Paper Piecing at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Guests at the event will see entries in applique and art quilts; group efforts; machine and hand embroidered quilts; quilts featuring mixed techniques and others with modern designs. There will be Paper Pieced quilts in small, medium and large sizes; pictorial quilts; small, medium and large pieced quilts. Youngsters, 18 and younger, will also have quilts on display.
There is also a Potpourri category in which entries may use any of the following techniques: Cathedral Window, Crazy Quilt, Miniatures, hand embroidery, whole cloth, yo-yos, etc.
The display category is for non-judged entries in which participants are allowed to enter up to two quilts or wearables. Kit quilts, panels and pre-printed whole cloths must be entered in the Kit Quilt category, which allows quilters the opportunity to enter Block of the Month, quilt kits and panels. There is also a Special Exhibit category where quilts will be part of an exhibit with a “like” theme.
There will be a Best of Show award, plus first, second and third place awards in: Best Hand Quilting, Best Use of Color, Best Amateur Machine Quilting, Best Novice Entry, Best Professional Machine Quilting, Judge’s Choice, Best Hand Embroidery, Best Hand Appliqué, and Best Machine Appliqué.
Guests will select the Viewer’s Choice Awards for a favorite quilt with top 10 choices awarded.
Special awards to be presented at the show include the Payson Mayor’s Choice Award, Strawberry Patchers’ Award, Star Valley Mayor’s Choice Award, Shoofly Choice — Adult Award, Northern Gila County Supervisor — Heritage Award, Church of the Nazarene Award — Pastor’s Choice, and Mazatzal Casino Choice Award.
