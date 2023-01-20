Members of the Strawberry Patchers and volunteers work on the 2018 Quilt Show at the Pine Strawberry Community Center cultural hall. The show is June 7 and 8 this year, but entries are due by Monday, May 20. Visit the Strawberry Patchers website for entry information.
Best of Show honors at the 2021 Rim Country Quilt Roundup went to Barbara Polston for her Mixed Technique Quilt, “Haunted by Paducah.”
Contributed photo
Debbie Stanton, formerly of Pine, created this quilt as part of the 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup in 2016 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Contributed photo
Steve Peacock photo
Fabric art will be on display at the Pine Community Center for the Annual Strawberry Patchers Quilt Show.
Ron Peacock photo
Quilts of all kinds – from simple blocks to intricate work such as this "through a mountain window" – will be on display at the Strawberry Patchers Quilt Show each June.
The Rim Country and White Mountains enjoy the fabric arts through the efforts of several quilting groups. These groups give quilters a chance to gather, socialize and learn from one another. The members also organize wonderful exhibitions of their works and those from other quilters throughout Arizona and outside the state as well.
Here is a list of quilt groups, followed by a list of the shows they organize.
Card Tricks Quilt Guild – meets at 4839 Vallery Lane, Pinetop-Lakeside, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the second Thursday of every month. Bring a project, enjoy good company.
The Pine Needlers Quilting Group – a nonprofit organization in the greater Heber-Overgaard area, meets at 9 a.m., Mondays, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mogollon Drive, Overgaard. The first Monday of each month is for the group’s business meeting and sewing machines stay at home
Shoofly Quilters – meets at 9 a.m., the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion Tonto Rim Post 69, 709 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
The Strawberry Patchers, a Chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild – meets at 9 a.m., the first Thursday of each month in the Activity Room of the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine – the Activity Room is behind the Pine Strawberry Community Center Cultural Hall.
Shows
The quilt shows hosted by area groups are listed in chronological order.
Strawberry Patchers Quilt Show – No details for 2023 yet available, but it is usually held in early to mid-June for two days at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, Pine. Admission was $5 in the past.
For the Love of Quilts Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, St. Joseph Family Center, 1915 South Penrod Lane, Pinetop. Admission is $5 per person.
Pine Needlers Quilt Show – The 2023 show is still being organized, with details scheduled for posting in the spring. It is a two-day event, Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend.
Rim Country Quilt Roundup – the first weekend of November 2023 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino event center, Payson. Applications for entry open in June 2023.
