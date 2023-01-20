The Rim Country and White Mountains enjoy the fabric arts through the efforts of several quilting groups. These groups give quilters a chance to gather, socialize and learn from one another. The members also organize wonderful exhibitions of their works and those from other quilters throughout Arizona and outside the state as well.

Here is a list of quilt groups, followed by a list of the shows they organize.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.