The storms that ushered fall into the Rim Country forced the 49th annual Old Time Fiddle Festival and Acoustic Music Celebration from the Payson Event Center to the Payson High School Auditorium. While the wet weather changed the venue, it didn’t put a damper of the festival’s fun.
Michael Rolland, Phoenix, whose family has been a fixture in the festival for years, won the championship honors. Also earning places in the championship contest were Jess Barry, second; Macy Kienbaum, third; Ranelle Dietrich, fourth; and John Kennedy, fifth.
Rolland also won first place in the Hot Bow and Cross Fiddling contests, as well as in the Young Adult division of the preliminaries.
Jess Barry was second and John Kennedy was third in the Hot Bow contest. Barry also won in the Twin Fiddling contest with Corrine Garey.
Fancy Fiddle honors went to Rick Commo and Trick Fiddling was won by Aspen Dietrich.
Both the Barry and Dietrich families were well represented in the event, as was the Wilson family. The Barrys are from Benson, the Dietrich family comes from Casa Grande, and the Wilsons are from Payson.
The group, Madonna & The Boys won the Fiddle ’n the Band contest.
Division winners
Small Fry: Brie Dietrich, first; Aspen Dietrich, second; Emily Fletcher, third; Aliyah Alpert, fourth; and Sawyer Dietrich, fifth.
Junior Junior: Ranelle Dietrich, first; Danielle Carter, second; Maggi Cucitro, third; Elie Barry, fourth; Ben Barry, fifth.
Junior: Colton Cortese, first; Susan Stuart, second; Clay Barry, third; Rebecca Bayless, fourth
Young Adult: Michael Rolland, first; Macy Kienbaum, second; Caitlin Wilson, third; Emily Wilson, fourth; Heather Perazzo, fifth.
Adult: Jess Barry, first; John Kennedy, second; Corrine Garey, third.
Senior: Doug Fulker, first; Dave Brinkman, second; Laura Barry, third; and Cheryl Shirley, fourth.
The event was Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29 and hosted by the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!