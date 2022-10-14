Raising nearly $10,000 for the food banks, Rim Country Artists’ “Autumn on the Rim Celebration of Fine Art” was a success, according to organizers.
The show was Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Payson Public Library.
Rim Country Empty Bowls, now an entity carried by RCA, displayed its locally handmade wares under the library’s portico entrance. Tables glistened with glazed bowls and other fine clay vessels. Guests purchased a bowl and received a coupon for custard from Culver’s and for chili from Macky’s. Many guests gave above the $20 cost. The 2022 Rim Country Empty Bowls event raised $9,146 from sponsors and attendees. The funds go directly to three local food banks.
In the foyer, Gary McReyolds and his classical guitar serenaded guests as they deposited raffle tickets to win art donated by exhibiting artists. The proceeds from the RCA raffle go to local schools for art supplies.
The displays of fine art filled the hallway and opened out into the expanded conference room. Works ranged from photography to original oil and acrylic paintings; felted garments; ceramic and bronze sculpture; and from mosaic laden furniture to jewelry.
Along with the selection of art, there were wine and appetizers prepared by Canvas and Canapes Catering.
Guests could then step outside to “The Backyard,” an outdoor area for listening to Riminisce (Bill Knausse and Steve Harder).
Their tunes filled the air while guests also watched Kristi Dillon and David Sanchez of Rim Country Pottery throw vessels on pottery wheels.
Mike Richardson entertained as well by demonstrating how he creates his art using a digital computer drawing board.
Saturday, the Fine Art Show continued inside the library and on the portico, the sale of Empty Bowls continued.
An added feature on this day was a display of the talent of Emerging Artists. The young creatives came from the Pine/Strawberry Public School, Julia Randall Elementary, Rim Country Middle School, the Payson High School, the Christian School, Gila Community College, and three artists were graduates. Their paintings, computer generated art, inked images, penciled sketches, and photography were truly impressive. Several young artists made sales.
RCA’s mission is to promote all the arts in Rim Country — performing, fine art, literary and culinary — serving the community at large with all that the arts can give.
Anyone can support RCA’s mission. To find out how, or to become a member, go to rimcountryartists.org or contact Minette Hart-Richardson, RCA president at art.minette@gmail.com. She may also be reached at 928-978-1119.
Sponsor/partners for RCA’s event were Chris Walsh, Edward Jones; The Mud Club; Culver’s; Macky’s Grill; The Beverage Place; ImagoDei Photography; Debra Daniels, CPA; Washington Federal Bank; Plant Fair Nursery; The Book Sisters; Barley ’n’ Vines; the Payson Public Library and the Town of Payson; Rim Country Pottery; Kathy Siler and the Longhorn Drama Club; Printing by George; KRIM, Payson Farmers Market; the Payson Roundup; Danseizen Dairy; Lyman Ranches Beef Shop; Arizona Mushroom Company, Gary McReynolds; Robert and Elena Meyer; Bob Hershberger; ERA Realty; Choice Auto; Gary Houston; Charles Beier Dentistry; Majestic Rim Retirement Living; Miller Autoworks; Accounting For You, LLC; Kim Ross; Cornerstone Frames; Green Valley Water; The Tonto Apache Tribe; Mattress Experts; Owens Law Firm; The Randall House; MHA Foundation; Central Arizona Association of Realtors; and Walton Creative Studios.
