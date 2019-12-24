The January meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The guest speaker is Jim Krehbiel, chair and professor of fine arts at Ohio Wesleyan University. In his illustrated presentation, “Site Lines and Sight Lines,” he will discuss recent discoveries in southeast Utah and his astronomical research at Ancestral Pueblo sites.
The project has evolved over 10 years to include discoveries about solar, lunar and celestial uses in the Southwest. He will provide a tour of ancient Pueblo sites, analyzing both common and anomalous astronomical direct alignments and their place in understanding of Pueblo ritual.
The presentation will include multiple time-lapse sequences of solar alignment events as seen in the field. He will discuss varied alignment systems from observatories and architecture as well as provide ethnographic accounts relating to these astronomical systems.
Krehbiel works with Natalie Cunningham, an astronomer and writer, who will be present for questions after the presentation. Currently they have completed archaeoastronomy surveys at 280 Ancestral Pueblo sites in the region of Bears Ears National Monument. He uses his archaeoastronomy field research as the impetus for his printmaking and digital imaging art.
After the meeting, a members-only hike takes place to one or two possible archaeoastronomy calendar sites in the Payson area, led by Marianne Connors and/or Dale Bellisfield. The hike location(s) will be dependent on weather and access issues. The speaker will join us on the hike to share his assessment of the site(s) chosen and possible archaeoastronomy interpretations.
If you are not a member and wish to join, membership is $35 a year for an individual and $40 for a family.
