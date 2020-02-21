Registration starts in March for Rock of Ages Lutheran Church’s free summer music learning program.
The program, “Making Music,” offers one-on-one and small group lessons in June and July. This is the second year the program is being offered. New this year is an expanded program with additional lessons and group session time.
Various levels are welcome to enroll for various instruments from absolute beginner to advanced.
The lessons vary from year to year. This year lessons include piano, voice, percussion, saxophone, brass, violin, mandolin, and ukulele.
The 2020 Making Music program is offering 60 lesson slots on a first-come, first-served basis with new enrollment windows opening each month. For more details visit RockOfAges-Payson.com or call 928-474-2098.
About the
main teacher
This year’s main teacher is Sydney Peterson, a college student studying instrumental music education at Martin Luther College in Minnesota.
She was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. Her passion for music began at a very young age with her mother serving as the church choir director and her grandmother as the church organist.
She hopes to teach music someday in a Christian school because it gives her the opportunity to share what she loves the most.
Besides her love of music, she is also an outdoor enthusiast. She is delighted at the opportunity to come to Payson this summer and meet our community as she serves in the program.
