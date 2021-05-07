The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s Summer Reading program, Tails and Tales, is from June 1 through July 24 for all ages. Registration is open now.
Go to https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org, the ReadSquared app or stop by the library, 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine, 928-476-3678.
Special events planned as part of the summer reading program include:
• June 2 — Miss Susie and Quackers
• June 9 — Pony Rides and Horses
• June 16 — Wildlife Rescue and Owl Pellet Dissection
• June 17 at 10:30 a.m. — Preschool Safari (in library)
• June 23 — Animal Yoga
• June 30 — Pet Show and Tell (at Community Center ramada)
• July 7 — Tails Lego Challenge (library)
The program features crafts, free books, special missions, and random prizes.
