Rim Country Artists presents “All About RCA!” at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.

Meet the RCA board and learn about the group’s mission, dynamic goals, and upcoming local events. Ask questions, get answers. Find out about the many ways you can get involved in the arts.

