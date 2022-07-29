Rim Country Artists presents “All About RCA!” at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Meet the RCA board and learn about the group’s mission, dynamic goals, and upcoming local events. Ask questions, get answers. Find out about the many ways you can get involved in the arts.
RCA seeks to build and sustain a vital arts culture here in Rim Country through exhibition and performance, community involvement, education, and collaboration. It promotes all forms of art.
Through its website and social media, RCA will connect people to events such as concerts, theatrical and dance performances, as well as art shows, and member artist pages with links to their online venues. RCA intends to serve as a go-to place to find art happenings, and to encourage artists of all walks to become members. There are many beneficial connections to be made.
RCA will produce art shows and studio tours, a tradition of its predecessor, the Payson Art League. PAL achieved success with these since 1979.
RCA’s Fall Fine Art Show is Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at the Payson Public Library. Additional details will be published.
RCA gives free monthly “2nd Tuesday” artist presentations at the Payson Public Library. So far this year, it has hosted a globe-trotting sketchbook artist, a felt-fabric maker of garments and sculptures, a lifetime career professional ceramist and sculptor, twin professional artists and college teachers — one accomplished in watercolor and the other in acrylics, a world-class master oil painter, and a poet-singer-songwriter-guitar-pickin’ Arizona legend.
In the fall, RCA features a high-end interior designer, a distinguished watercolorist, and a first-rate oil painter who is a beloved art teacher.
RCA is also partnering with two fabulous organizations to add to our community’s vitality:
• The Barley and Vines event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 30 and Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 12 at the Mazatzal Casino parking lot.
• The Payson Golf Club with “First Fridays” — the first “First Friday” event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5; and
Find out more at the meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
