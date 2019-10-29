The 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendars are now on sale at several locations around Rim Country.
The Rim Country Camera Club produces this limited, collectible edition of the calendar, with numerous local businesses sponsoring the project.
Sponsor donations cover the cost of printing the calendars, which makes it possible for the club to donate all proceeds from sales to the St. Vincent de Paul and Pine-Strawberry food banks.
The club has contributed more than $22,500 to the food banks over the past six years.
Calendars are on sale for $10 each at the following locations:
• Back to Basics, 908 N. Beeline Highway
• Black and Tan, 438 S. Beeline Highway
• Central Arizona Board of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12
• Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 6
• Healthy Perspectives, 1107 S. Beeline Highway
• Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road
• Payson Roundup, 708 N. Beeline Highway
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine
• Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley
• Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St.
• Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Highway
Calendars may also be ordered for shipping at $10 each, plus $8 shipping. Email Sue Zen, sue@zencorp.net, with name, address, phone number and quantity of calendars needed.
This year 53 photographers submitted more than 450 photos taken within the Rim Country region, vying for coveted slots within the calendar publication.
A blind judging of the photos narrowed the field to 36 photos, appearing on the covers, monthly pages and inserts in the calendar itself.
The winning photographers whose photos appear in the 2020 calendar: Susan Baker-Ory’s photo of the Milky Way over a misty Willow Springs Lake won the front cover position. Greg McKelvey’s wide-angle image of the Roosevelt Bridge is displayed on the back cover. Twelve other individuals’ photos were chosen for full-page pictures-of-the-month, plus 11 others whose photos achieved inserts throughout the calendar. These photographers are featured on the club’s Facebook Page — R3C — Rim Country Camera Club.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All photography enthusiasts are invited to attend.
This year’s sponsors: Allstate Financial Services LLC, Arizona Highways PhotoScapes, Back to Basics, Black and Tan Apparel, Bruzzi Vineyard, Central Arizona Board of Realtors, Cheaper Sweeper, Colorz Salon, Coyote Auto, Ironhorse Signs, KRIM 96.3 FM, Ladybug Designs, Macky’s Grill, Miss Fitz 260 Cafe, My Imago Dei Photography, Nicole Reynolds Photography, Patty Hunt Photography, Payson Barber Shop, Payson Premier Dental, Plant Fair Nursery, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Soroptimist, St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall.
