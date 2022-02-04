Those serving the Rim Country Camera Club this year as directors and officers are, from left, Karl Kjellstrom, past president; Pam Jackson, director; Pam Stovall, secretary; Sue Zen, president; Sheila Cornett, vice president; Cathy Forman, treasurer; Bruce Sperka director; and Steve Christensen, director (not pictured).
The Rim Country Camera Club began the 2022 year, with the election of officers and its board of directors. Those serving the club this year are Karl Kjellstrom, past president; Steve Christensen, director; Pam Jackson, director; Bruce Sperka, director; Sue Zen, president; Sheila Cornett, vice president; Pam Stovall, secretary; Cathy Forman, treasurer.
The club’s January meeting included a presentation recalling the many successes of the past year and casting a vision for the club’s future. Sustaining club activities throughout the pandemic, establishing official status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and a new sponsorship program enabled the club to expand its charitable efforts, offer quality programs and workshops, and create a scholarship fund.
Plans for 2022 include continuation of the club’s charitable projects to earn money for local food banks, scholarships and other gifts; continuing its educational offerings, photo workshops and meetups; and strengthening the opportunities for club members to participate in photo exhibits and contests throughout the region.
Rim Country Camera Club is open to anyone interested in the field of photography. The club meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information about the club, contact Mark Wilner, membership chair, rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Camera club members are invited to participate in the Arizona Camera Club Council Spring 2022 Roundup, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 19. The event is via Zoom.
There is no registration for the webinar format program, which allows participants to see one another and converse before the presentation.
The featured speaker is Tom Klare, who presents “Digital Techniques for the shooting and postproduction of B&W images.”
Submit your photos to the digital competition now through 11:59 p.m., (MST) Friday, Feb. 11. The cost is $2 per image category and up to two images may be entered per category. The rules for entry are on the ACCC website, https://arizonacameraclubcouncil.org
