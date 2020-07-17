Despite challenges due to COVID-19, the Rim Country Camera Club is determined to produce its annual charity calendar and has extended the deadline for photo submissions to July 31.
The project has annually garnered $5,000 in profits — all donated to local food banks. The food banks are struggling to keep food on the shelves and expect even more demand as the year progresses.
Producing the calendar begins with the collection of photos to place on each month’s page and inserts.
While it has been challenging for photographers to get around Rim Country taking photos this year, the only stipulations for submission is that the photo be an original taken by the entrant, and has not been published before. Photos taken in previous years are acceptable.
Photographers of any level of experience are invited to submit up to 10 of their original photos taken within Rim Country. The photos may be of any subject that depicts life in the area. Each entry must include the photo title, photographer’s name and contact information, and be of high quality TIFF or .jpeg/jpg format. Detailed submission guidelines are posted on the club’s Facebook Page: R3C – Rim Country Camera Club. Photos will be anonymously evaluated and selected for the 2021 calendar by a panel of judges in August.
Anyone who would like to submit photos, but needs help, can contact Sue Zen at 303-601-4692 or sue@zencorp.net.
While photos are being collected, the club continues to secure sponsor advertising to offset the cost of production, printing and sales. Sponsor advertising prices were reduced for the 2021 calendar to help struggling businesses continue their support. Printing costs have increased, so the club has started a campaign to make monetary contributions to defray costs.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the project may send a check payable to R3C and noting “calendar” on the memo line to Sallie Loman, Rim Country Camera Club, 1112 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
