The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, in the Payson Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. An online Zoom meeting will be offered as an option for those who cannot attend in person.
Come at 5 p.m. for refreshments and viewing of photos shared by club members. Welcoming remarks and announcements begin at 5:15 p.m.
This month’s program, “This Is How I Do It,” will be presented by Rob Monsipapa. He became interested in wildlife when he photographed a young bobcat in his backyard and has been chasing that adrenaline rush ever since.
Monsipapa’s primary focus has been on hummingbirds and birds of prey, which are abundant in Rim Country. Woods Canyon Lake is a favorite camping destination, especially in late May – early June, when the birds are migrating north. He has perfected the attributes required of this type of photography: setting an inviting stage, then waiting for the action to come.
Monsipapa began his photography journey in 2007, using a wide assortment of digital cameras from Canon, Nikon and Sony. His program will include tips on knowing the right gear to use, the subject and environment, how and when to break the “rules” and how to work the light.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, email rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
