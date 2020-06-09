The Rim Country Camera Club is moving forward with producing its eighth annual Charity Calendar for 2021. All the proceeds from the calendar sales are donated to the St. Vincent de Paul and Pine-Strawberry food banks.
The club’s board has proceeded with the 2021 Charity Calendar as local food banks are unusually stressed because of the additional demands brought about by the pandemic.
This year’s project is challenging since in the past, the club has depended on local businesses to purchase sponsorship advertising to cover printing costs.
Due to the coronavirus many businesses have experienced economic loss and may not support the calendar. So, they invite club members and supporters to join local businesses and either purchase a “thank you” advertisement or donate whatever you are able toward the production of next year’s calendar.
Any donation amount is accepted. Some suggested levels for consideration are:
• Day Level — $10
• Week Level — $25
• Month Level — $50
• Business Ad (1/2 bottom panel) — $60 (historically $80)
• Business Ad (full bottom panel) — $120
The names of those making a donation will appear inside the calendar.
Make your check payable to R3C (show “Calendar” on memo line) and mail to: Rim Country Camera Club, c/o Sallie Loman, treasurer, 1112 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
Entries
Area photographers are invited to submit entries for consideration by the Rim Country Camera Club for inclusion in its 2021 Charity Calendar.
The entry deadline is Tuesday, June 30, and the theme is “Seasons of Rim Country.”
Proceeds from the sale of calendars will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank.
Send a high-resolution photograph, contact name, email address and phone number via website file upload server to https://fromsmash.com or email to r3calendar@gmail.com.
The Rim Country Camera Club is carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation and may elect not to produce the 2021 calendar. Should this occur, they will save photos submitted for judging.
