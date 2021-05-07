The Rim Country Camera Club is once again putting together a charity calendar. It will be the eighth year the club has put out a calendar.
The 2022 theme is “Rim Country Diversity” calling for photos that extend across a larger area encompassing all of Gila County and east on State Route 260 to Forest Lakes.
Submission requirements appear on the club’s Facebook Page (R3C — Rim Country Camera Club) and are also available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce at the corner of Beeline Highway and Main Street, and Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley.
The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2021 by midnight.
To learn more about submissions, email r3calendar@gmail.com.
Club scholarship fund &
sponsorship program launchedIn years past, the camera club has secured advertisements to defray the cost of printing and selling the calendars.
This year the club is expanding its charitable reach by establishing a scholarship fund to assist individuals interested in learning more about photography.
The club’s new sponsorship plan invites businesses and friends of the club to make donations via sponsorship packages that include calendar advertisements as well as increasing levels of market exposure.
Sponsors are recognized at club meetings, signage-listing sponsors is displayed, and sponsors are noted on the club’s social media and newsletter publications. The highest level of sponsorship includes exclusive advertising at the club’s new half-day workshops.
Rim Country Camera Club wishes to thank the sponsors who have already joined our efforts to raise money for the Rim Country food banks and for its new scholarship fund: Payson Premier Dental, Central Arizona Board of Realtors (Level 5), My Imago Dei Photography (Level 3), Ironhorse Signs, Macky’s Grill, Payson Chevron, Payson Golf Club, Pinon Cafe, Powell Place, Smart Systems Inc., St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall (Level 2); Bruzzi Vineyard, ColorZ Salon, Coyote Automotive, KRIM 96.3FM, Plant Fair Nursery, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce (advertisers and calendar sales).
The club welcomes any business that would like to become a sponsor. Information may be requested by emailing rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
