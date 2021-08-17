The Rim Country Camera Club has selected photos from 32 photographers that will run in this year’s charity calendar. The annual photo competition drew nearly 260 images from 42 photographers who submitted scenes of life in Rim Country and all of Gila County this year. The club thanks everyone who submitted images and encourages all to keep taking photos of this beautiful region of Arizona.
A panel of experts volunteered to blindly review all the images that met the submission requirements, seeking a good representation of the entire region within the contest boundaries. Other considerations for the selection process were the initial impression (“wow” factor) of the photo, quality (strong subject, composition, color and technique), variety of subjects and seasonal representation. Care was given to select photos from as many photographers as possible, so the judges had to choose the “best of the best” in some cases.
Top honors went to Kathleen Murphy whose photo “Majestic Bald Eagle” captured the cover position this year. The back cover photo “Sheep on the Rim,” submitted by Kathy Hunt, depicts typical farm and ranching life in this rugged country.
Thanks to our sponsors and calendar advertisers, the price of this year’s calendars is still $10. All proceeds from sales are donated to local food banks, the club’s new scholarship fund, or other designated charities.
Calendar pre-sale orders are being accepted at this time. Order forms are available at the Payson Visitor Center, Plant Fair Nursery, Payson Public Library and in a vendor booth at Payson’s annual World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo on Aug. 19-20-21. Printed calendars are expected by the end of the month.
Calendars will also be available at the club’s monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of every month.
The next meeting is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Payson library and features Alicia Keller who will share her experiences as a volunteer with the Tonto Search and Rescue Team as it relates to field safety for photographers.
Watch the club’s Facebook page — R3C — Rim Country Camera Club — for additional sales events and locations.
